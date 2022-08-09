44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia defeats Spain in last round

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian men’s team defeated Spain in the last round of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2,5-1,5.

Manuel Petrosyan, Robert Hovhannisyan and Hrant Melkumyan all ended their sessions in draws, with only Gabriel Sargsyan winning.

The final results will be reported after the Uzbek team finishes the game because the Armenian and Uzbek teams have equal ranking.