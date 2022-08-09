Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 August 2022

Two Artsakh soldiers in serious condition after accidental blast, negligence suspected

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army are in serious condition after being injured in an accident involving live ammunition.

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense said that servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded as a result of “not adhering to safety rules and violating gun (explosive) handling regulations”.

An investigation is underway.








