Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-08-22

YEREVAN, 9 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.33 drams to 406.28 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.12 drams to 415.50 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 491.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 122.25 drams to 23303.62 drams. Silver price up by 1.55 drams to 263.79 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.