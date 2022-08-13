Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August 2022

Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan will be connected through the territory of Iran. Azerbaijani media

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. A connection between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan will be established through the territory of Iran, ARMENPRESS reports, Azerbaijani media informs, referring to the statement of the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Azerbaijan has an alternative route to connect with Nakhichevan through the Aras River, bypassing Armenia. For this purpose, according to the agreement with Iran, Baku has already started the construction of the first bridge over the Aras River," the minister noted.








