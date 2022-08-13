LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.84% to $2490.50, copper price down by 0.06% to $7983.00, lead price up by 0.12% to $2165.50, nickel price down by 0.57% to $21561.00, tin price up by 0.52% to $24426.00, zinc price up by 2.64% to $3536.50, molybdenum price up by 2.34% to $31812.67, cobalt price stood at $49445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.