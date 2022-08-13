Traffic restored at Yerevan-Yeraskh-Goris-Meghri-Iran road section after crash
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The traffic at the 341-342km part of the M2, Yerevan-Yeraskh-Goris-Meghri-Iran border inter-state road is restored, the Road Department said.
Traffic was disrupted at the abovementioned section due to a car crash earlier on August 10.
