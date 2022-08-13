Bern and Kiev complete negotiations on representing Ukraine's interests in Russia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Switzerland and Ukraine have agreed that Bern will represent Kyiv's interests in Russia, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said.

"Ukraine has expressed willingness that Switzerland should represent its interests in Russia. The relevant negotiations have been completed. In order for this agreement to enter into force, Russia must give its consent," the statement said.

The ministry also noted that from the very beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the country has been ready to provide the parties with a negotiation platform, as well as substantive and expert support during possible negotiations.