Armenian PM discusses regional developments and security with Iranian President

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan and President Raisi discussed issues related to regional developments and security challenges, PM Pashinyan’s office said in a readout of the call.

The Armenian PM presented details about the recent border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In the context of establishing stability and peace in the region, PM Pashinyan underscored the importance of full implementation of the 9 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November, 2021 trilateral agreements.

Speaking on the tense incidents taking place in South Caucasus in the recent days, the Iranian President cited Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s statement during the recent meeting with the leaders of Russia and Turkey that Iran is sensitive in the matter of its borders in the Caucasian region and will counter any attempt to change them.

The sides exchanged ideas also about bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of deepening relations.

PM Pashinyan expressed satisfaction over the development of Armenian-Iranian relations and said that Armenia is ready to maximally promote transit of goods between the two countries and develop cooperation in infrastructure sector, including in roads, energy and other directions.

President Raisi described the relations between Armenia and Iran as historic and deep and underscored the need to raise the level of stable Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation.