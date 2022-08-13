No significant ceasefire violations or incidents recorded on line of contact – Artsakh Defense Army
09:48, 11 August 2022
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The situation on the line of contact was relatively stable despite the certain remaining tension overnight August 10-11 and as of 09:00, the Defense Army of Artsakh said in a statement.
No significant ceasefire violations or incidents were recorded, it added.
“Measures continue being taken together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to further stabilize the situation.”
