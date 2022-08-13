LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.04% to $2489.50, copper price up by 1.28% to $8085.50, lead price up by 0.37% to $2173.50, nickel price up by 4.31% to $22490.00, tin price up by 0.47% to $24541.00, zinc price up by 2.04% to $3608.50, molybdenum price up by 2.08% to $32474.05, cobalt price down by 4.02% to $47455.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.