Socially vulnerable persons with disabilities to receive free personal assistant service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved the regulations and terms of providing personal assistance service (PAS) to people with disabilities.

The service will be free of charge and compensated from the government budget.

Persons having long-term impairments, such as vision, mental, movement impairments whose families are registered as socially vulnerable will be eligible for the program.

The government expects 2450 persons with disabilities to receive the service.

The decision will take effect from 2024, with a test program scheduled for 2023.