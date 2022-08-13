Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceed 25,000 for first time since March 25

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia identified 25,815 coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, TASS reported citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

New daily cases exceeded 25,000 for the first time since March 25. The total number of cases has reached 18,796,472.

As many as 2,525 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 2,666 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 44 regions of the country and rose in 33 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 7,899 to 2,885,222 in the past day, St. Petersburg’s coronavirus cases increased by 2,940 to 1,578,609.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 14,221 to 18,089,941 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 6,202 to 2,657,606 in Moscow and by 1,887 to 1,523,156 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia reported 52 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, down from 56 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 382,954. Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rose by 16 to 44,634 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s fatalities were up by nine to 34,425.