Urartu FC signs Brazilian midfielder Marcos Júnior

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan's Urartu Football Club has signed a contract with Brazilian midfielder Marcos Júnior.

Before moving to Urartu FC, Marcos played in such Brazilian clubs as Bangu-RJ, Vasco da Gama, representing the Brazilian Premier League (Serie A), and the second part of the season 2021/22 the player spent also in a football club that plays in Series A, Volta Redonda, Urartu FC said in a statement.

“We welcome Júnior and wish him successful performances and victories in Urartu FC. We'd like to add that in our team he will play under number 33,” the club said.

 








