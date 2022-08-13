Pakistan, Turkey sign trade agreement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Pakistan and Turkey signed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) for promoting trade liberalization and enhancing bilateral trade, Turkish media reported.

The PTA includes provisions on bilateral safeguards, balance of payment exceptions, dispute settlement, among others.

The agreement was signed by Pakistani Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus in the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.