Armenian chess team wins the right to participate in the World Championship

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The men's chess team of Armenia won the right to participate in the World Championship thanks to the second place in the 44th World Olympiad held in India, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports, the senior coach of the Armenian national team, Arman Pashikyan, announced this during the press conference held at the Chess House.

"The championship was favorable for us from the very beginning. We won the first 6 games. Of course, we had a bit of a hard time winning the games at the beginning, but then as the tournament progressed, things got better for us. Then, when we ended in a draw with the USA and beat the Indian team, we realized that there are very good chances to win the tournament. Unfortunately, we lost to the Uzbek team and then we scored equal points with the Uzbeks, but with extra points they advanced," commented the senior coach of the team.