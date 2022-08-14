LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 August:

The price of aluminum down by 3.41% to $2434.50, copper price down by 1.00% to $8091.50, lead price down by 0.68% to $2184.00, nickel price down by 2.63% to $23036.00, tin price down by 0.82% to $25177.00, zinc price down by 2.64% to $3589.00, molybdenum price stood at $33047.25, cobalt price stood at $47455.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.