Weightlifter Seryozha Barseghyan named European U15 Champion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Team Armenia won more medals at the European Youth and U15 Weightlifting Championships in Poland.

Armenian weightlifter Seryozha Barseghyan (U15, 61kg) set two records and was declared champion. He won gold with a total result of 236kg. Barseghyan lifted the 111kg barbell in snatch – a record in the European U15 Championship, and then the 125kg in the clean and jerk.

Meanwhile, in the Youth championship Armenian weightlifter Zhora Grigoryan (55kg division) won silver with a 225kg result (100kg snatch, 125kg clean and jerk).

Earlier, two Armenian weightlifters Michael Cholakyan and Alexandra Grigoryan won gold in the European youth championship.