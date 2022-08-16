Enterprise Armenia, Japan Institute for Overseas Investment sign memorandum of understanding

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Enterprise Armenia (Investment Support Center) and the Japan Institute for Overseas Investment signed a memorandum of understanding, the Armenian Embassy in Japan said in a statement.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Armenian Ambassador to Japan Areg Hovhannisyan, Enterprise Armenia CEO Levon Ohanesyan, Japan Institute for Overseas Investment Director Toshiyuki Kosugi and representatives of the Japanese embassy in Armenia.

Ambassador Hovhannisyan expressed hope that the memorandum will act as an instrument to deepen the cooperation in investments, strengthening the investment liberalization, promotion and protection agreement signed in 2018 and contributing to revealing existing potential.

The parties agreed to develop an action plan soon and in addition to online meetings also organize mutual-visits and hold in-person meetings.