Yerevan market explosion: Embassy of China offers condolences to families of victims
11:46, 15 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Armenia offered condolences to the families of the victims of the Surmalu market explosion.
“The Embassy of China in Armenia is expressing deep condolences to the families of those who died and were injured as a result of the explosion in the Surmalu trade center in Yerevan,” the embassy said in a statement.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version