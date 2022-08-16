Rescuers search for survivors under rubble of Surmalu market in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan says they have the sufficient number of firefighter-rescuers and equipment for the efforts in the ongoing firefighting and search and rescue operation at the Surmalu market in Yerevan.

He said the search and rescue operation continues intensively and more equipment will be deployed in an hour. “We are unable to do simultaneous actions because there are people under the rubble, we really hope they are alive,” Pambukhchyan said.

“We are carrying out our objective in cooperation with every ministry,” he added.

The remaining part of the exploded building could collapse, he warned.

Rescuers are now neutralizing the dangers coming from the standing pillars. Those trapped under the rubble could be under these pillars, Pambukhchyan said.

He said that the victims and injured people include both employees of the market and visitors. Most of the victims are visitors of the trade center.

Asked about the cause of the explosion, Pambukhchyan said that the law enforcement agencies will give the answer. “We can’t give an assessment, our function is to put out the fire and carry out search and rescue operations, and we bear the entire responsibility for doing that,” he said.