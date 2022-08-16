Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August 2022

Yerevan market blast: 13 people remain hospitalized

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. 13 people continue receiving treatment at various hospitals for injuries suffered in the Surmalu market explosion, the healthcare ministry said.

All patients are in satisfactory condition.

The other hospitalized people were discharged after receiving treatment.

A total of 61 people were hospitalized after the blast.

The death toll in the August 14 explosion stands at 6.

 

 








