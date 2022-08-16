Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August 2022

Turkey MP Garo Paylan offers condolences over Yerevan market blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Turkey Garo Paylan from the opposition HDP party offered condolences to the Armenian people on the deadly Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan.

“According to latest information the explosion in a shopping center in the Armenian capital of Yerevan killed 6 people, 16 are missing and many were injured. I express my condolences to the Armenian people,” the ethnic Armenian lawmaker tweeted.

 








