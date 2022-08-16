Georgian foreign ministry extends condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia expressed condolences over the deadly market explosion in Yerevan.

“News about a massive explosion in Yerevan, Armenia is shocking. Our condolences to the families & friends of the victims of the tragedy. We wish swift & speedy recovery to all those injured & stand in solidarity with our Armenian friends in this difficult time,” the Georgian foreign ministry tweeted.