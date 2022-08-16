Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August 2022

19 people unaccounted for after market blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of those missing in the Yerevan market explosion climbed to 19.

25-year-old Meline Taloyan is included in the list of missing persons after the 911 hotline issued updates. 

 








