19 people unaccounted for after market blast
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of those missing in the Yerevan market explosion climbed to 19.
25-year-old Meline Taloyan is included in the list of missing persons after the 911 hotline issued updates.
