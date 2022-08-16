President of Artsakh addresses recent escalations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with members of the Union of Families of Fallen and Missing Soldiers of the Third Artsakh War, the presidency said in a statement.

Issues pertaining to the activities of the union were discussed and the importance of joint work with relevant government agencies for clarifying legal regulations of raised issues was highlighted.

During the meeting President Harutyunyan addressed the recent escalations on the line of contact and the issue of the alternative road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, noting that the new road will be a new corridor the protection of which will be carried out by the Russian peacekeepers deployed in Artsakh in accordance to the 2020 November 9 statement.