Greek MFA extends condolences over Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece offered condolences over the Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan.

“Following with concern the aftermath of the devastating explosion in Yerevan, Armenia, where at least one person lost his life. Our deepest sympathies to his family & the people & Government of Armenia and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured & success in the rescue teams' efforts,” the Greek MFA tweeted on August 14 after the blast when the death toll was 1.

The death toll climbed to 6 since.

16 people are missing.