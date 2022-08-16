Yerevan blast death toll rises to 8
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the explosion in Yerevan's "Surmalu" shopping center, the number of victims has reached 8, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan said.
"Rescuers have just pulled out another body from the ruins," Kostanyan said, noting that the number of victims has reached 8.
Search and rescue operations are going on.
- 01:16 Yerevan blast death toll rises to 10, another 23 are missing
- 08.15-23:24 Yerevan blast death toll rises to 8
- 08.15-19:52 "Warrior of Peace" competition kicks off in Armenia
- 08.15-19:26 Stanislav Zas sends condolence message to Nikol Pashinyan
- 08.15-19:15 Number of Yerevan blast victims reaches 7
- 08.15-18:55 Embassy of Iran expresses condolences over the tragic incident in Yerevan
- 08.15-18:52 PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Prime Minister of India
- 08.15-18:44 Yerevan blast: 5 Iranian, 1 Russian citizen among 21 missing persons
- 08.15-18:40 Embassy of Lebanon in Armenia expresses condolences regarding the tragic incident in Yerevan
- 08.15-17:59 Armenian Defense Minister’s official visit to Russia has kicked off
- 08.15-17:46 Yerevan blast: EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi extends condolences
- 08.15-17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-08-22
- 08.15-17:22 Asian Stocks up - 15-08-22
- 08.15-17:16 Yerevan explosion: 1 Russian and 1 Iranian among 17 unaccounted people
- 08.15-17:01 Cyprus foreign ministry offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion
- 08.15-16:46 3 people presumed missing found safe and sound, 16 remain unaccounted for
- 08.15-16:41 Greek MFA extends condolences over Yerevan explosion
- 08.15-16:14 President of Artsakh addresses recent escalations
- 08.15-15:36 Iran to submit final conclusion over nuclear deal revival by midnight
- 08.15-15:34 19 people unaccounted for after market blast
- 08.15-15:10 Yerevan market blast: Race against time to find possible survivors under rubble
- 08.15-14:32 Rescuers search for trapped persons as K9s detect indication under rubble
- 08.15-14:31 Iranian national among missing persons in Yerevan market blast
- 08.15-14:00 Putin offers condolences over Yerevan market explosion
- 08.15-13:54 Georgian foreign ministry extends condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion
10:33, 08.12.2022
3537 views Iran to counter Turkish-Azeri attempts of “corridor” at any cost: Expert on Raisi’s warning to Ankara and Baku
16:58, 08.09.2022
3265 views Azerbaijan to lose control over Aghanus village with launch of new corridor, says Artsakh infrastructure minister
20:05, 08.10.2022
2426 views Evacuation of monuments has started in the Kashatagh region of Artsakh
13:28, 08.09.2022
2322 views Azerbaijani armed forces again breach ceasefire in Artsakh
15:50, 08.10.2022
2153 views Iraqi Kurdistan Minister of Culture and Youth visits Armenian National Academy of Sciences