Embassy of Japan in Armenia extends condolences over Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Japan in Armenia offered condolences over the Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan.

“The Embassy of Japan extends heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the people of Armenia over the terrible blast at the “Surmalu” market. At this hard moment of bereavement the people of Japan sincerely share the grief and pain of the families of victims and wish swift recovery to the injured people,” the Embassy of Japan said in a statement.