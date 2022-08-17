Several metro stations, airport searched after apparent hoax bomb threat

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Bomb threats targeting all metro stations in Yerevan as well as the Zvartnots airport were called in August 16.

Search teams and K9 units searched the airport and the Barekamutyun, Charbakh, Shengavir and Marshal Baghramyan metro stations and no explosives were found, the emergencies ministry said.

The search in the remaining metro stations continues.