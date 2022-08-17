Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-22

YEREVAN, 16 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 406.09 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.90 drams to 411.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.62 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.80 drams to 488.16 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 208.13 drams to 23195.46 drams. Silver price up by 0.78 drams to 265.43 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.