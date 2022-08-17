Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

Armenia declares August 17-18 public mourning days

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, mourning was declared on August 17-18, 2022 in memory of the citizens who died as a result of the fire and explosion that occurred at "Surmalu" shopping center, ARMENPRESS reports the Prime Minister's decision is posted on the e-gov.am website.








