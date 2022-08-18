LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.08% to $2392.00, copper price down by 0.01% to $7979.00, lead price down by 0.67% to $2163.50, nickel price up by 1.01% to $22235.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $24600.00, zinc price up by 3.04% to $3672.00, molybdenum price down by 0.26% to $33642.50, cobalt price stood at $46955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.