No defendants in Surmalu market explosion so far

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution is denying media reports which claimed that charges have been pressed in connection with the Surmalu market explosion.

Prosecutor-General Artur Davtyan’s Advisor Gor Abrahamyan said in a statement that as of this moment there are no defendants in the case.

However, there is a defendant in the investigation into the fire which happened a year ago in the same market. He said that a local newspaper made the erroneous report after he was asked whether or not there are defendants in the 2021 fire which took place in the Surmalu where the explosion took place on Sunday.

“I am asking the news media to retract the disinformation.”