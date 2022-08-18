Yerevan explosion: Seismic specialists consult rescuers amid danger of structure collapse

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Uninterrupted search-and-rescue operations continued overnight at the Surmalu market, the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Artyush Grigoryan told reporters.

“The work continues. We are now carrying out some cooling processes. As you know, two people are still unaccounted for, but one of the 16 dead persons is unidentified. If one of the two missing persons is the unidentified dead person then we have one missing person. We have information that the said missing person was near the first-floor entrance of the building, therefore we will carry out the search-and-rescue operation near the three-storey structure. This causes additional difficulties because there is a risk of collapse,” Grigoryan said.

Experts from the seismic service and a private company were asked to assist in determining the best option to continue working without causing any additional damage.