Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August 2022

Kazakh president offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

Kazakh president offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences over the deadly market explosion in Yerevan.

In a letter of condolence to PM Nikol Pashinyan, the Kazakh president expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families of the victims.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]