Symphonic Yerevan International Music Festival cancels August 17, 18 concerts

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The August 17 and 18 concerts of the Symphonic Yerevan International Music Festival have been cancelled as Armenia is mourning the victims of the August 14 Surmalu market explosion, the State Symphonic Orchestra said.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion and we wish speedy recovery to those injured,” the State Symphonic Orchestra added in a statement.

National days of mourning are declared in Armenia on August 17 and 18 in memory of those who died in the Surmalu trade center explosion.