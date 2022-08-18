Husband and wife rescuers, with two SAR Belgian Malinois dogs, race against time to find survivors in Yerevan blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Oxana and Denis, a married couple who are trained rescuers specializing in K9-assisted search-and-rescue (SAR) operations working for “@fire International Disaster Response Germany”, were spending their weekend in the mountainous Armenian countryside when they heard the news of the explosion in the Surmalu trading center in Yerevan on August 14.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Oxana, from Russia, and Denis, from Belgium, were contacted by their longtime colleagues from the Armenian Rescue Service with whom they had participated in international exercises and maintain close cooperation. They immediately raced back to Yerevan, geared up and arrived at the Surmalu market with Sheeva and Shakti – two highly trained search-and-rescue Belgian Malinois dogs.

Oxana and Denis (pictured in yellow protective gear) stand in the rubble at the Surmalu trade center in Yerevan which was hit by a powerful explosion on August 14.

The Belgian Malinois dogs are extremely versatile and are frequently trained for use as assistance dogs, detection dogs, guard dogs, guide dogs, police dogs, and search and rescue dogs.

“We were hiking on a mountain outside Yerevan but we immediately returned to the city upon hearing the news of the explosion. We have a daughter, we didn’t know with whom to leave her which caused some additional difficulties and that’s why we arrived at the scene a bit late, some 6 hours after the blast, but even if we had arrived earlier the search-and-rescue dogs couldn’t have been used because there were still some explosions and fire happening. First it is necessary to ensure minimal safe conditions for rescuers and dogs and then start the work. But even in this difficult conditions the Armenian rescuers did an excellent job and were able to save lives from the very beginning,” Oxana told ARMENPRESS.

Oxana at the blast site assisting in the search-and-rescue efforts for more than 48 hours

@fire International Disaster Response Germany has more than 400 members and provides support during disasters anywhere around the world. The search-and-rescue Belgian Malinois dogs Shakti and Sheeva were trained in the organization.

“Our organization supports in tackling wildfires, explosions and earthquakes. Now some of our members are battling wildfires in Germany. Our organization provided support in the aftermath of the 2020 powerful explosion in Beirut as well,” Oxana said.

She once again praised the Armenian rescuers for their good work in such chaotic and difficult conditions.

Oxana and an Armenian rescuer inspecting the blast site after the search-and-rescue dog detected indication of a trapped person under the rubble

“The more time passes the less chances for finding anyone alive under the rubble, especially when there is fire and smoke. These were very difficult conditions. I am aware that there are questions in the society as to why the search and rescue operations aren’t proceeding faster. I can say the following, the work can’t be done any faster, this requires some time. These were very difficult conditions and the rescuers did an excellent job. This wasn’t the first time we worked together with the Armenian rescue service and our joint work was excellent. Yesterday night (August 16) our dogs were able to detect indication of a missing person after which rescuers began searching,” Oxana said.

Oxana and Sheeva – the highly trained Belgian malinois search-and-rescue dog searching for people trapped in the rubble

Oxana and Denis are working in Armenia for already 1 year.

“This is a small world. I met the Armenian rescuers during international exercises. We help each other, it was that way before, and I think it will be the case in the future as well,” Oxana concluded.

Sheeva asking for appreciation for job-well-done.

Article by Karen Khachatryan

Photos by Hayk Manukyan