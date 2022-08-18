Gyumri railway station targeted with fake bomb threat
GYUMRI, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Gyumri Railway Station has resumed operations after receiving a bomb threat on August 17 which was eventually determined to be a fake threat.
The bomb threat was made via email.
The station was evacuated and searched by police and rescue teams.
No explosives were found.
