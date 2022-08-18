Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August 2022

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. An ethnic-Armenian Turkish lawyer is set to become the first ever Armenian to hold the post of district governor in Turkey after his appointment as the District Governor of Babadag, a city and district in the Denizli Province, aynahaber.net reported.

Berk Acar, born in 1995, will assume the position in the coming days.

He attended Private Sahakyan Nunyan Armenian Secondary School and Luys High School. 








