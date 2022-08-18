Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August 2022

Charles Michel extends condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Yerevan explosion.

“Today I join all Armenians in their mourning for the lives lost in the tragic explosion at Sumalu market in Yerevan. My sincere condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. I wish speedy recovery to all injured,” Michel tweeted.

Two days of national mourning are declared in Armenia in memory of the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion.

 








