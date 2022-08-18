Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August 2022

Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia discuss trade cooperation issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the Russian Government.

"The Heads of Governments discussed the key issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and the implementation of joint projects in various fields.

Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan also discussed the priority issues of expanding cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union and the preparation of the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held on August 25-26 in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyz Republic)," the press release states.








