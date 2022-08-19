Surmalu blast: President Vahagn Khachaturyan offers condolences to families of victims

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan offered condolences to the families of the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion.

Khachaturyan released a statement on August 18, saying:

“The tragedy which happened in the Surmalu trade center in Yerevan, which claimed numerous lives, became a shared calamity for all residents of our country. During these days of national mourning in commemoration of the victims of the tragedy, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and share the sorrow of loss. I wish swift recovery to all those injured.

On behalf of us all, I’d like to thank the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and City Hall, our doctors, employees of other state agencies, representatives of the Armenian Red Cross Society and our volunteers for their selfless work.

On the occasion of this horrifying tragedy I am once again urging all our citizens, businesses and agencies in-charge to be constantly vigilant and strongly maintain safety regulations because the life and health of each and every citizen of Armenia is priceless,” the president said.