Moment of silence observed at Cabinet meeting
YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and ministers observed a moment of silence at today’s Cabinet meeting in memory of the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion.
16 people were killed and more than 60 were injured in the August 14 blast. 2 people are unaccounted for.
A criminal investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.
