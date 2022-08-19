UAE embassy offers condolences over market blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Armenia expressed condolences over the Surmalu trade center explosion.

“The UAE Embassy in Yerevan is expressing sincere condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Armenia over the deaths of 16 people in the fire and explosion at the Surmalu trade center, asking Almighty God’s mercy for them, and patience and consolation to the families of the victims, and security, stability and peace for the Republic of Armenia,” the embassy said in a statement.