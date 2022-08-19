Cabinet approves establishment of Eurasian Reinsurance Company
15:52, 18 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved the signing of the agreement on founding the Eurasian Reinsurance Company.
The company is an international financial organization which is being launched to promote mutual and foreign trade in the Eurasian Economic Union and with the purpose of carrying out joint cooperative projects and investments, supplementing the functions of member states’ export-loan agencies in the supranational level.
