Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August 2022

Georgian language to be taught in Armenian schools

Georgian language to be taught in Armenian schools

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Georgian language will be studied in several schools of Armenia starting this year, the minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan told reporters.


“Georgian will be studied in some schools of Armenia, not only in several schools of border provinces. We are ready,” he said.

Details will be presented soon, he added.




Print Print    |  Հայերեն  |  Türkçe  |  Español |  AMP Version




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]