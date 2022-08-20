Yerevan Days in Gyumri delayed until September 2

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Days in Gyumri festival has been delayed until September 2-3, organizers said Friday.

“Given the unfortunate events that took place in the Surmalu trade center and the resulting human losses, the Yerevan Days in Gyumri series of cultural events will take place September 2-3 instead of August 26-27,” the Yerevan City Hall said.