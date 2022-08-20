Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August 2022

Prime Minister Pashinyan, Prime Minister Garibashvili to meet at Armenian-Georgian border

Prime Minister Pashinyan, Prime Minister Garibashvili to meet at Armenian-Georgian border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will meet at the Armenian-Georgian border on August 19, the government said.

The official opening of the Friendship Bridge of the Armenian-Georgian border is expected.

The construction of the bridge in the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen checkpoint of the Armenian-Georgian border began in 2021 and has been completed. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]