Armenian, Georgian PMs inaugurate new border bridge

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The new bridge at the Bagratashen-Sadakhlo border crossing point of the Armenian-Georgian state border was officially inaugurated on August 19.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia inaugurated the Friendship Bridge.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

In statements to the press, the prime ministers congratulated each other on the occasion of launching the bridge signaling the Armenian-Georgian close collegial partnership and comprehensive cooperation.

“Undoubtedly, the centuries-old relations between our two friendly countries anchored on common values and historic heritage have the need of such modern infrastructure, which creates solid foundation for our future comprehensive cooperation. I am more than convinced that today all necessary prerequisites exist for the development and deepening of relations with brotherly Georgia, in line with the important priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy,” Pashinyan said.

He added that despite the current conditions of difficult challenges a noticeable growth in trade was recorded between Armenia and Georgia, which is a result of joint, uninterrupted and consistent work.

“Nevertheless the Armenian-Georgian trade-economic relations have greater potential. There are serious opportunities for deepening cooperation in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information and communication, transport, energy, tourism and other sectors. It is obvious that connection routes have key significance for developing trade relations, which enable to integrate into the world economy and ensure vital connection on the national, regional and international levels. The priority of the transport sector in our bilateral cooperation and partnership in several international transport organizations enable us to take realistic steps not only in the Persian Gulf-Black Sea International Transport Corridor but also other initiatives ensuring nodal connection in the transport sector,” the Armenian PM said.

Speaking about cargo shipments, the Armenian PM said it is necessary to make additional efforts to provide more facilitated movement of the freights. In this context he noted the importance of railway transport and multimodal transport, namely ferry transport.

“As a transit country Georgia has great role for Armenia in terms of reliable supply of energy resources, connection and communication. We have big experience in productive cooperation in energy. Relevant ministries and bodies must carry out every-day and consistent work in direction of ensuring cybersecurity and the abovementioned areas.”