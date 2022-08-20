Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan meet in Brussels

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, in Brussels, ARMENPRESS reports Toivo Klaar, EU's special representative for South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia, wrote on his official Twitter page.

"We had good and substantial discussions with Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan in Brussels about Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and EU participation in that matter," he wrote.